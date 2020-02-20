Appointment: Craig Waddell is the new director of golf at Dalmahoy

Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club on the outskirts of Edinburgh has appointed Craig Waddell as its new director of golf and leisure.

Described by the hotel management as a ‘real coup’, Craig joins the senior management team with immediate effect.

Craig, an AA PGA golf professional, has moved from Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club to take up residence at Dalmahoy’s renowned golf and leisure resort.

Apart from an 18-month spell at home as the golf professional at The Duke’s Golf Club at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews, Craig has spent the best part of the last 12 years in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as golf director for some of the United Arab Emirates’ leading golf resorts. He was part of an executive team responsible for the pre-opening of Trump International Golf Club, Dubai. Craig recently relocated back to Scotland and lives in Dunfermline with his wife and daughter.

He replaces Sam Oliver who recently joined The Wisley Golf Club in Surrey.

Alistair Kinchin, general manager of Dalmahoy, an independently-branded hotel, said: “We’re delighted to welcome such a high calibre director to our management team, and we’re excited to see the path Craig will help take our resort.

“Attracting someone of Craig’s calibre from the golfing world is a real coup for us – his vision will help cement our reputation as one of Scotland’s leading leisure and golf destination resorts.”

Craig added: “Dalmahoy prides itself on being a welcoming and inclusive club and offers some of the best golf and leisure facilities in the country, so I jumped at the chance to join the team. Although I’ve travelled throughout my career, I’m Edinburgh born and bred and I grew up playing at Dalmahoy – it’s exciting to return to lead the hotel’s golf and leisure offering.”

