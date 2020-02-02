Golf club launches free games facility to tackle isolation among the elderly

A Worcestershire golf club has set up a club for people over the age of 50 to play board games with each other in a move to tackle isolation.

Ravenmeadow Golf Centre launched the free, weekly two-hour club earlier this year and attendees can play a variety of board games including chess and Scrabble.

Angela Leaver, 44, who runs Ravenmeadow with her husband, James, told the Hereford Times that she launched the games club to help the elderly combat loneliness.

“I volunteered at Reconnections for a while, but I found it difficult, a lot of the service users were nervous and very vulnerable, so they would cancel appointments before I got the chance to meet them,” she said.

“I said to my husband, there must be a better way to do this, and so we came up with the idea of doing a free games morning here at the club.

“Last year a couple of our regulars sadly lost their partners. They are in their 60s and 70s and still come in once a week – for some people this is the only place they get to be with other people. It is heartbreaking. We try to provide a real family environment, I like to take care of people.

“I have been wanting to do something for the people of Worcester for years. I think it is a really wonderful place and me and my family are so grateful and so blessed, we want to give something back.

“I feel like contributing to others is good for the soul and it sets a good example to my children. Life isn’t just about what we can get, it’s also about what we can give.”

The games morning will be held every Monday during term time from 10am to noon, no booking or payment is required, and everyone is welcome.

The venue features a large seating area for up to 90 guests, a café style bar serving food and drink, disabled toilets and free parking.