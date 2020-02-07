In their own words: Richard Dixon

Writing exclusively for The Golf Business, the chief executive of Wales Golf details the education opportunities for golf clubs preparing for the new World Handicap System.

Winter is a surprisingly busy time in the world of golf administration, a chance to help clubs prepare better for the future.

One of the biggest changes affecting all golfers in Wales is the World Handicap System (WHS) and we are running a series of workshops around Wales to explain how to administer the new format within those clubs.

Wales Golf is excited about the introduction of the new system and the wide-ranging benefits it will have to the game of golf.

The seven roadshows will be run from March 25-27 and March 30 – April 2, showcasing the changes to our handicapping system as we switch over to WHS on November 2, 2020.

We are well along the way with the background development of the WHS and the roadshows will look to go through the key points of the new rules of handicapping to allow club committees time to plan for the upcoming launch.

We will also go through the key technological developments that will hopefully make viewing and maintaining a players’ handicap easier than ever as well as creating new opportunities for golfers to interact and socialise through the technology.

There are also key features of the new system that will hopefully enhance how Wales Golf and affiliate clubs are able to interact, communicate and maintain the handicaps of golfers.

Full details on the roadshows including venues and options to sign up will be available through the Wales Golf website www.walesgolf.org.

We are doing a lot more work with clubs over the winter in the areas of governance, engaging girls and golf course sustainability.

The Golf Course Sustainability roadshows will take place around Wales in March. They will address the key sustainability issues facing clubs, including protecting the natural environment, using resources responsibly and connecting with local communities, amongst other subjects.

These courses are aimed at greenkeeping staff, course managers, club managers / secretaries, greens committee members and board / committee members.

Through January and February we have been running two separate roadshows. Firstly Everyone’s Game. Anywhere is a practical guide on how to strengthen the club’s governance.

It will focus on how to become, more inclusive, drive membership and build more sustainable businesses at golf clubs.

While the Engaging Girls Workshop will equip clubs to increase female participation. It explores practical ideas on how to best engage girls and young women, explains their barriers, motivations and sporting needs.

It will help clubs define their techniques for delivering productive programmes, using information from case studies and ‘real world’ successes.

Details on all these roadshows can be found at walesgolf.org/workshops-roadshows.

There is an incredible amount of information our team have developed to pass on to clubs to help them. I would strongly advise everyone to take advantage of these opportunities and I look forward to the resulting benefits making Welsh golf clubs stronger.

For more information, visit www.walesgolf.org