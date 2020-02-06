Leading Scottish venue can sell alcohol to American golfers while they’re playing

One of the greatest golfing venues in the world has been given permission to sell alcohol on its course from a golf cart.

Fife Licensing Board has given its approval to Kingsbarns Golf Links, in St Andrews , which is often ranked in top 10 lists for the best golf facilities in Scotland, to sell alcoholic drinks at points around the course, according to Fife Today.

A spokeswoman for the club said the move is to primarily meet the requests of American golfers – and it is unlikely that buggies selling alcohol will become a common site at the venue.

Susan Hutchison, clubhouse operations manager, told the board it wouldn’t be an every day occurrence and was more likely to be used when busy.

She said: “We have primarily applied to improve customer services. The cart won’t be running all over the course as that could hold up play. We do have some specific areas in mind.”

The club will also be able to sell alcohol from 9am.

She added: “Lots of members who visit are American and it’s to cater to them. It’s not something we will advertise in the club but just so we can serve if asked.”

Cllr Ryan Smart raised concerns about the increased availability of alcohol on the course, noting they did have a clubhouse to sell drink.

Cllr Garry Haldane welcomed the application saying: “I am an avid golfer and I have found that the carts are very welcome among the golfers. It is welcomed highly as a stop off and I’ve never seen any issues.”