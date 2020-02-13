Mathew and McGinley star at TGI Golf Business Conference

Tania Longmire
By Tania Longmire February 13, 2020 17:12 Updated

Victorious European captains Catriona Mathew and Paul McGinley were the star turns at the eighth annual TGI Golf Business Conference staged at the iconic Trump Turnberry.

The event was attended by more than 200 partners of golf’s leading retail services group and their guests from across the UK and Ireland.

Mathew, fresh off the back of one of the most thrilling Solheim Cups ever was interviewed on stage by BBC Sport’s Eilidh Barbour and gave partners an insight into life behind the scenes at Gleneagles last year.

McGinley closed the show with an outstanding seminar on leadership, leaning on his experience as a captain and vice-captain of countless Ryder Cup teams, including as skipper of the victorious 2014 team at Gleneagles.

Eddie Reid, TGI Golf managing director, said: “The TGI Golf Business Conference provides our partners with the perfect kick start to the season at a quiet time of year. We have seen a great cross section of our partners here, from the guys at some of the most prestigious clubs in the world, through to guys with driving ranges, but every single one of them has left here buoyant having learnt new skills to implement into their business.”

David Ross, head PGA professional at Royal Aberdeen Golf Club, added: “It’s been another excellent event it’s the boost we need at this time of year to give you ideas for the coming season and the spark you need to get going. It’s always been a successful event and I’ll continue to come every year.”

Simon Race, PGA professional at Meltham Golf Club said: “It’s been a great couple of days chatting to other pros, getting ideas and finding out what they do that works that could work for you. The seminars give you outstanding information; the Crossover session and email marketing seminars were great, giving us some sound ideas to implement ourselves. Listening to Paul McGinley and Catriona Mathew was inspiring.”

At the conference, the following people won awards:

TGI Golf chairman Michael Brooks presents the Partner of the Year award to Paul McEvoy

Notts (Hollinwell) PGA pro Mike Bradley presents Callaway managing director Neil Howie with the Partner Supplier of the Year award

Cawder PGA professional Gordon Stewart (right) presents Steve Carter of PING with the Hardware Supplier of the Year award

Huddersfield PGA professional Alex Keighley presents FootJoy’s Glyn Evans with the Apparel Supplier of the Year award

TGI Golf retail consultant Chris Taylor presents Richard Lally of Aspley Guise & Woburn Sands GC with the New Partner of the Year award

Lee Brotherhood of Hollywood Golf Club receives the Most Improved Business of the Year award from TGI retail consultant Simon Keeling

Portadown Golf Club PGA pro Paul Stevenson receives the Pro Shop of the Year award from TGI retail consultant Ricky Gray

Kieron Stevenson of Royal Troon GC collects the Marquee Pro Shop of the Year award from TGI Golf retail consultant Peter Smyth

 

