Golf club set to build 84-bedroom hotel

A Yorkshire golf club which submitted plans in 2020 to build a hotel to accommodate wedding guests and two-day golfers is set to have them approved.

Bridlington Golf Club, part of the Pure Leisure Group, submitted an application to East Riding of Yorkshire Council in 2020 for development at the estate.

Outline planning permission is sought for the construction of an 84-bedroom hotel set over two floors, with a total floorspace of about 34,300 square feet.

A car park comprising 95 spaces would also be provided.

The proposed hotel would provide overnight accommodation for weekend golfing breaks and holidays, people attending weddings and social events at the clubhouse, together with offering a venue for golf societies and corporate events.

It is designed to provide a different type of holiday accommodation to the existing privately owned lodges at the course.

The hotel would also help support the future financial viability of the wider site.

The application, which will be considered by the council’s planning committee on April 28, has now been recommended for approval.

A council report states: “The proposal would complement the existing nature and use of the wider site by providing an alternative holiday provision to serve the wider site.

“In terms of setting, the proposal is partially screened by mature established trees that will provide a good screening provision for the proposal from the surrounding area to the north, east and west.”