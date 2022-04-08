Golf Kingdom reopens following £750,000 revamp

The family golf and leisure park, Golf Kingdom, in Chadwell Heath, has officially reopened following a £750k overhaul of facilities.

The venue, now under American Golf ownership, includes a new state-of-the-art ‘e-sports’ simulator room, revamped sports bar and lounge and extended retail space with custom fit technology and an indoor putting green.

Appealing to families and groups of friends who’ve never played before, as well as professional golfers, the complex, which was acquired by American Golf in January, will become the leisure and retail group’s flagship site and supports its ambition to further widen the appeal of the sport to people of all ages and abilities.

The newly refurbished leisure complex features an unrivalled range of cutting-edge facilities including an 18-hole Masters golf course, state-of-the-art 25 bay driving range with modern technology in every bay, 18-hole adventure golf course and footgolf, as well as an overhauled flagship retail offering. A new simulator room will add a whole new dimension to the game – with modes to let players hone their skills as well as creative options for all age groups which add a family-friendly ‘fairground’ element to the sport.

A range of new dining options are also available with the opening of the brand-new Italian-American themed Il Corso sports bar and lounge serving pizzas, snacks and a selection of drinks, both in the restaurant and direct to driving range bays. Large televisions will show major sporting events and visitors can make the most of the summer months with a new outdoor terrace with table service.

Speaking at the official opening Gary Favell, American Golf CEO, said: “Golf Kingdom is the perfect addition to our leisure portfolio with a range of first-class facilities that really set the standard for our future vision of what a golf and leisure complex should offer its members and visitors.

“Golf has experienced a huge surge in popularity over the past 12 to 18 months and we look forward to welcoming members and visitors to show them just how much fun a day out at Golf Kingdom can be.”

Family memberships are available from only £69.50 per month and solo memberships are £59.50 per month – both come with unlimited use of the range and golf course. Annual family passes for adventure and footgolf, plus party packages for children, teens and adults are also available.