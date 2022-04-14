Underground golf course to open in Wales next month

A multi-levelled underground golf course is to open in an old slate mining cavern in Wales, accessed via Europe’s steepest cable railway.

Said to be the world’s first underground golf course, Zip World has unveiled that construction is under way on the Llechwedd venue, which will have four levels, the lowest of which will be 500 feet below ground level.

The ‘Underground Golf’ adventure course is set to feature 18 holes, set in a vast underground mining chamber, featuring a display of lighting and offering a sensory experience with plenty of sound effects and interactive elements.

The adventure will be themed around the slate mining heritage, featuring snippets of information about the mine, mining tool props, and sound effects such as dynamite explosions as you finish the round and slate splitting.

The company has released some details about the first level of the putting-only course, but says the other three levels in the disused cavern are ‘top secret’ for now.

Commercial director Andrew Hudson said: “This is an extremely exciting project for us, and to be able to work with local businesses to bring the project to life and create more jobs is what it’s all about. Underground Golf will be the perfect blend of an exciting, competitive adventure and a heritage piece, telling the story of how the mine came to be in a fun, high-octane way. Being able to give locals and day-trippers alike the chance to experience the Llechwedd mine in different ways is the core value of our site.”

Underground Golf will be open to any age, as long as children are accompanied by an adult, and will be accessible via Europe’s steepest cable railway.