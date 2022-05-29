Several adventure golf courses are opening all over the UK this spring and summer, in another sign of the current popularity of golf.

There was almost a new story a day for two weeks in late May about an adventure golf course opening.

For example, GolfPlex in Berkshire has opened its third adventure course, with the previous two opening last year.

A glow in the dark Jurassic golf course has opened in Brighton.

‘Birdies’, a 12-hole adventure golf course and café, will open in Folkestone this summer.

Volcano Falls, an adventure golf venue featuring 36 holes of golf and three different courses, will open in Milton Keynes.

The Beeches Golf has opened an interactive 18-hole course and café in Knutsford.

A crazy golf venue is set to transform a huge former Debenhams store in the Midlands.

A £360,000-course with an Iron Age theme is to open in Andover.

A dinosaur-themed golf course is opening this summer in Harrow.

And a similar Jurassic-themed golf course has opened at Wokingham Family Golf.

Lost City Adventure Golf opened in Hull last year and its manager, Jackie Baker, said it’s been “an amazing first year”.

While a new adventure golf course in Henley is on track to make significant profits.

The course, which features large models of local landmarks, including the town hall, Kenton Theatre and Henley Bridge, opened in mid-April, costing the town council £270,000 to build.

It is expected to make a profit of around £60,000 a year with a payback period of four to five years.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said visitor numbers were strong. He said: “We have seen that it does dip during the week and then peaks at the weekend and Bank Holidays.

“It’s certainly looking way above predictions at the moment.”