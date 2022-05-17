Berkshire golf venue put up for sale for £10m

Donnington Grove Hotel & Golf Club, a country manor house hotel in Berkshire, has been brought to market for £10 million.

The 40-bedroom property is set within 250 acres, comprising an 18-hole championship golf course, driving range and landscaped grounds. The main manor also has a restaurant and bar facilities and four meeting room spaces, with lapsed planning consent for an additional 26 bedrooms.

Max Davies, chairman, said: “Since we acquired the hotel and golf course in 2005, we have substantially invested and improved the asset for the members and its customers. After 17 years of ownership it is now the right time for a new owner to come in and realise the fantastic potential which lies within this property and take it to the next level.”

Henry Jackson, head of hotel agency at Knight Frank, added: “Situated only an hour and a half from the West End of London and well located to Oxford, Bath and Bristol, Donnington Grove provides a blank canvas for an incoming purchaser to develop a prime country house hotel. With its attractive approach, mature grounds and lakes it has considerable potential to develop further. Opportunities such as these so close to London with such a substantial acreage are rare and we look forward to bringing the hotel to the market.”

The Gothic-style house dates to 1763. Overlooked by Donnington Castle, the original mansion house was built by James Pettit-Andrews. Following its sale to William Brummell in 1783, the house was transformed into a country estate.

The property was requisitioned in 1940 for Allied Supplies. In the 1990s, golf architect Dave Thomas was tasked with creating a golf course in keeping with the listed landscape gardens. The construction of the course started in November 1991 and on June 12, 1993 the Donnington Grove Country Club opened.