Golf club hit by arsonists twice in the same day

A golf club in the West Midlands has been attacked by arsonists twice in the same day.

A shed was also set ablaze at Sandwell Park Golf Club on Monday, and later that day arsonists set fire to a disused outbuilding, which became the scene of a huge blaze.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene at about 9pm and tackled the blaze, which included the disused building and a large area of woodland and scrubland. A road was closed while the crews dealt with the fire.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: “At 8.58pm on Monday 16 May we responded to a fire near Sandwell Park Golf Club, Park Lane, West Bromwich. Three fire engines and a 4×4 Brigade Response Vehicle attended, crewed by firefighters from West Bromwich, Smethwick and Handsworth fire stations.

“The fire involved a disused outbuilding and a large area of woodland and scrubland. Firefighters used two main jets and a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

“West Midlands Police were asked to assist by closing the road during our firefighting operations. While we were at the scene we were made aware that, in the early hours of the same day, a shed at the golf course had been destroyed by fire.

“Both fires are believed to have been started deliberately.”