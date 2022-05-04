Golf club rejects plan to erect 5G mast on its course

A golf club in Grimsby has opted to not go ahead with a proposal to build a 5G phone mast on its course.

Cleethorpes Golf Club had considered a plan by North East Lincolnshire Council to erect a 25 metre 5G phone mast by its 10th hole.

Councillor Bill Parkinson admitted the position of the 25 metre mast and the associated 12 metre control cabinet were in “a difficult place for golfers.”

A spokesman for the golf club said: “Uncertainty over the site meant they needed another site and approached us. They have taken our concerns on board because we did not want it in that location. It was slap bang on the 10th hole, so we are considering other areas.”

In the report to council planners the club said: “The fenced off mast is in the area golf balls land so not only will the mast get regularly hit by golf balls but balls will land in the fenced off area which will affect competitions and scoring on the golf course.

“On health and safety, there is no way the mast can be installed safely in that area without contractors being at risk of being hit by golf balls with it being so close to the 10th fairway. With balls likely landing within the fenced compound, despite all best efforts of signage, it is a near certainty some members will risk climbing the fence or even damage the fence to retrieve their golf balls.

“This could result in a serious injury the committee felt and the location of said mast to the playing course would deem to be an influencing factor in any injury.”

A cypress tree disguise was proposed to minimise the impact of the metallic mast on the landscape.