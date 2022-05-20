Journalist criticises golf club over dress code

A female journalist has sparked an online debate by criticising one of the world’s oldest golf clubs over its dress code policy.

Hannah Holden, equipment editor for the National Club Golfer, received an invitation to the media day for the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield Golf Club, stating that the dress code for the dinner and prize giving will be smart – ‘jacket and tie for men, jacket or long-sleeved dress for women’.

Muirfield is the home of the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, which was reinstated on the roster to host the Open in 2017 when it agreed to allow women to join the club for the first time in its nearly 300-year history.

Holden took to Twitter to write: “It’s 2022 yet to go to a dinner at Muirfield Golf Club I have to cover my arms and shoulders?

“Why is the Women’s Open at a course that clearly wants to restrict women and only let them be members so they didn’t lose the Open?

“Plenty of other clubs that would love to host!”

She continued: “Also to be clear, I am not attending this event and I would not feel comfortable going to Muirfield because of their opinions and views on women.

“As a female golfer I am often put in the position when I am unwelcome or questioned in golf due to my gender.

“How many women are we alienating and losing in this game because of that attitude across golf?

“We cannot change history, and many places had a men-only policy in the past, but there are plenty of clubs that are much more progressive and are actually making an effort.”

The original post led to hundreds of replies, with a range of views expressed.

Many stated that the club is a private venue and therefore can enforce whatever dress code it wants. Professional golfer James McGhee stated, for example: ‘It’s a private club. They decide the rules and as a visitor it’s best to respect its rules and appreciate one of the world’s best clubs.’

Others, like The Jazzy Golfer, wrote: ‘Some people are perhaps missing the point here. If the venue wants to enforce a dress code, fine. However, I don’t see anything wrong with challenging the language here that is arguably linked to the age-old view that women’s shoulders / arms are offensive and must be covered.’

Others stated that they appreciated the charm or quirkiness of a strict dress code that applies to both men and women. Hannah responded to one such point by saying: ‘Most men own a jacket and tie though, I don’t own a long sleeved dress, it’s such an unusual piece of clothing.’

A spokesman for the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers said: “The dress code for lunch or specially arranged dinners at the club is jacket and tie for male members and jacket or sleeved dress for female members. All dress code decisions in the club are carried out in consultation with both the female and male members.”