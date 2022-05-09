Norfolk golf club acquired by Formula One’s chef

Middleton Hall Golf Club near King’s Lynn has been acquired by a famous chef who worked with Formula One, and he will rename each hole on the course after an F1 champion.

For years, Dave Freeman would be the chef for every meal an 85-strong F1 race team would have, including drivers, owners and sponsors, for up to the seven days that they would be in the country where the race is being held. Originally a chef in the British army for 13 years, in 1997 he left and started in F1 with Tyrrell GP.

He has now purchased Middleton Hall Golf Club, which is set in the former grounds of Middleton Hall, comprising an 18 hole 5,904 yard (par 71) parkland golf course, a nine-bay floodlit golf range, a pavilion style 573 square metre clubhouse, golf shop and practice facilities. The club enjoys in excess of 500 members and a profitable trading record.

Freeman says he and his wife Fatna were looking for a somewhat less hectic lifestyle that they could enjoy and bring their specialist skills to bear.

He said: “Fatna and I are very excited to have acquired Middleton Hall Golf Club and very much look forward to developing the business over the coming years. We’ve received a great reception from the members and know that we can count on their continued support. Our plans include a refurbishment of the clubhouse and construction of a new function suite, along with improvements to the 18th hole that will feature a new pond with fountain and a Sawgrass style sleeper wall.”

Agent for the sale, Ben Allen, added: “Dave outlined his desire to acquire a golf club. He felt that owning a golf business would provide the ideal platform to combine his specialist catering skills and passion for golf. I’m so glad that we were able to find the perfect business for him and Fatna. To tie the club into his F1 background, Dave is renaming each hole on the course after an F1 champion and is buying a greens iron so the greens become as fast as an F1 car!

“The strength of the market for golf opportunities is very encouraging, as is the great diversity of buyers seeking to invest in this niche sector.”