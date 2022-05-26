Private club offering free golf in exchange for greenkeeping help

The owner of a nine-hole golf club in Greater Manchester has said people can play the course for free if they are able to help maintain the course and grounds.

Hollyville is the building and grounds of exclusive apartments, and it includes a four hectare, 2,726-yard golf course historically used by corporate clients.

Nick Cotterill-Waring, one of the residents, recently bought the course and is now appealing for help from local volunteers, according to local a report.

“I never dreamed I would live somewhere like this,” said Nick, who moved into the apartment eight years ago. “I still pinch myself I am here.”

In 2003 Hollyville was turned into apartments with industrialist Peter Buckley, the former Slumberland owner, now in his 80s, still funding the weekly upkeep of the quaint course for the two resident golfers and to keep it looking nice for the residents who don’t.

Nick said: “We are all grateful to Mr Buckley, who has never accepted a penny in return.

“In its heyday, I understand the course was immaculate and upto the standard of Saddleworth Golf Club.

“The plan now is to get it back to as good as we can. But I can’t do it on my own which is why I need help from the community to help restore it to its former glory.

“In return, I am happy for people to come up and have a round on the course. Perhaps, they feel a little bit intimidated by going to a golf club.

“They can come here, bring their butties and enjoy a few hours knocking a ball about. It’s great for me too because I only played golf for the first time recently.”

With two ‘ponds’ on the site, a waterfall, brook, plus numerous trees and bushes supporting a plethora of wildlife, Nick believes this is a great chance to preserve and enhance the green ‘oasis’ with input of local expertise.

“If I spent every penny I had, unfortunately, I wouldn’t make a dent in the maintenance work.

“Volunteers are needed to help with grounds maintenance and the planting of indigenous wild flowers and plants round the borders of the golf course and ponds to encourage and sustain the local wildlife and ecology of the area.

“We are also keen to put up bird / bat boxes.”

Nick can be contacted via email: hollyvillegolf@gmail.com