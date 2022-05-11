Two more golf clubs report damage by vandals

Another two golf clubs have revealed they’ve been targeted by antisocial yobs in recent days.

Consett & District Golf Club in Durham has revealed that vandals rode an electric motorbike onto the course, causing extensive damage to its greens.

On Facebook, the club wrote: “We’re disappointed this morning to say the least, thanks to the two little cherubs for damaging the fourth green on your electric motorbikes.

“We have done our best to repair the damage, so hopefully disruption will be to a minimum. Apologies.”

Meanwhile, Barlaston Golf Club in Staffordshire Police has experienced what’s been described as a trail of destruction.

Yobs are said to have gone on the rampage at the club – destroying buggies and damaging a former pub.

A spokesman for the club wrote on social media: “At Barlaston golf club we are experiencing a bout of blatant vandalism.. a number of little xxxxx decided to break into a number of golf buggies and proceed onto the course .. destroying at least three expensive buggies and thankfully minimal damage to one of our greens … a number of kids have decided to try and damage the old lakeside tavern .. granted it’s not looking its best but we have members and visitors using this space to park .. police have attended so could anybody living along Meaford Road please report any groups of kids / adolescents walking in the direction of the golf club at random times .. do not approach them as one of our staff members did and was met with a mouthful of abuse.”

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: “We have received a report of anti-social behaviour and vehicle crime at Barlaston Golf Club. Four youths gained access to the site and caused damage to golf buggies and areas of the course.”