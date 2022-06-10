Golf club opens sports rehab and injury clinic

A golf club in Cumbria has launched an on-site rehabilitation and injury clinic.

Penrith Golf Hub is offering the facility for its customers in collaboration with Lake District-based organisation, The Body Rehab, a musculoskeletal, physiotherapy and sports injury rehabilitation clinic led by clinical director, Dr Graham Theobald, who started the business more than 15 years ago.

A team of 14 specialists provide the full range of physiotherapy services, from musculoskeletal injury assessment and treatment, to sports injury treatment, remedial massage, strength and conditioning, cardiac rehabilitation, and even managing long Covid, with the facility offering three sports masseurs, seven treatment rooms, and an altitude training centre, as well as experts who deal in clinical exercise programmes.

The new clinic at Penrith Golf Hub will offer all of these services, initially two days per week with a plan to increase this to six days, with treatments provided in its on-site clinic room and rehabilitation area. It’s the first time that The Body Rehab has worked with a golf club in this way.

Dr Theobald explains: “It’s not the first time we have been offered the opportunity to collaborate with a golf facility, but it is the first time I have said ‘yes’! As the largest private musculoskeletal and physiotherapy clinic in Lancashire and Cumbria, we align only with organisations that mirror our ethos and values and this is exactly what Penrith Golf Hub does. It is a genuine centre of excellence, with a ‘people before profit’ mentality, and I admire their holistic approach. They also want the very best for their customers and I look forward to a very fruitful partnership.”

“We are delighted to welcome Graham and his team to Penrith Golf Hub and are excited to be able to offer this fantastic service to our customers,” adds Penrith’s director, Lee Edwards. “We have a full range of ages and abilities at Penrith, from players in their 20s and 30s who are experiencing issues with elbows and spinal rotation, to those over 50, for whom joints, hips and knees can present limitations to movement and flexibility.

“Together, with Graham and his team, we can work with our players to maximise their strength and performance, not only physically but mentally. Most importantly, we can help players get the very best out of their game – and enjoy it! To be able to offer such a unique service takes Penrith to a whole new level.”

Penrith Golf Hub was established in December 2019 by Lee, fellow director, Andrew Pickering, and John Ingham.