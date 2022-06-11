How to adhere to forthcoming food waste legislation

Golf Management Group (GMG) has collaborated with Waste & Washroom (W&W) Ltd to help ensure every UK golf business adheres to the food waste legislation in time for the anticipated 2024 rule change.

Almost 80 percent of all golf businesses send food waste to landfill which can easily be avoided. Segregation of food waste is not just the right thing to do, it will save your business money, explained David Valentine, director at W&W.

“Almost all waste collectors now weigh the waste collected from your golf business and charge a pence per kilogram should you exceed your contracted weight allowance.

“These excess weight charges can soon stack up and often double your actual lift rate. By segregating food waste, you can very quickly eliminate these charges, saving you money.

“We are all aware when food waste decomposes it releases methane. This methane has more than 28 times the global warming potential on a 100-year timeline compared to carbon dioxide, which is devastating!

“Simple food waste segregation techniques will help your business do a small part in reducing this negative effect. A note in the footer of your menu highlighting that ‘all our food waste is turned from waste to energy’ will also go along way with your customer base.

“For our complementary staff training pack, please contact us at info@wasteandwashroom.com. We will be happy to help where we can.”

“As soon as I heard of the change with legislation with food waste, my first port of call was GMG. Within a week we were using their recommended supplier without any fuss at all, as usual it was an efficient and seamless process,” said Adam Hinton, operations manager at Cuddington Golf Club.