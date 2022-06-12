Linn Grant becomes first ever female winner on the DP World Tour

Sweden’s Linn Grant stormed to a sensational nine-shot victory with a final round of 64 at the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed to become the first ever female winner on the DP World Tour.

The 22-year-old capped an historic week shooting rounds of 66, 68, 66 and 64 to win with a total of 24-under-par.

The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed is a co-sanctioned event between the Ladies European Tour (LET) and DP World Tour and it sees 78 men and 78 women playing for the same prize fund of $2 million and one trophy.

Grant began the day two shots clear of Australia’s Jason Scrivener and got off to a blistering start rolling in birdies on five of her first six holes.

Three further birdies on the back nine saw the Helsingborg native seal an emphatic win – her third on the LET in 2022 – at Halmstad Golf Club.

“I’m speechless and I’m so happy that I’m at home just to see all the kids and my family is here and everyone that I care about is watching, so it’s really nice,” said the 2017 PING Junior Solheim Cup player, who carded her eighth consecutive round in the 60s.

“I was actually surprisingly calm on the first tee. My first day with Annika [Sörenstam] was my most scary and stressful one, so today on the first fairway I told Pontus that I was very calm and it’s very doable today to play with this.

“I felt happy and relieved and to be able to get in the zone and just enjoy golf for a last day was very nice. When I walked up on the 13th green, I saw the leaderboard and I saw it was eight shots and it was very relaxing to not have to change gears and I could just go out and continue doing what I was doing.”

Scotland’s Marc Warren and Sweden’s Henrik Stenson both finished in second place on 15-under-par, after final rounds of 65 and 70, respectively.

Stenson said: “I think in the end I ended up tied second with a couple of late birdies and the only thing I could have done better was solo second because there was just one player out there today and she played amazing.

“Every time I looked back, she was in prime position and just gave herself birdie chance one after another I would imagine, so there wasn’t much I could do against a player like that, so very well played and congratulations to Linn.”

Grant played in the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed last year as an amateur when she finished T18 before turning professional in August.

The Swedish star then had two second-place finishes in the Didriksons Skafto Open and Creekhouse Ladies Open on the LET before winning the Terre Blanche Ladies Open on the LET Access Series in October.

In December Grant secured status on both the LPGA Tour and LET before heading to South Africa where she claimed two victories on the Sunshine Ladies Tour and then secured her first LET win in the co-sanctioned Joburg Ladies Open.

The former Arizona State University student clinched her second LET victory in Belgium two weeks ago, before adding another this week.

And after recording her sixth victory since turning professional, Grant hopes her win in a mixed event will put more eyes on the women’s game.

She added: “I hope this victory is big. I hope it brings women more forward and it gets people’s eyes on us a little bit more. It is always nice to say that you beat the guys for a week! To be able to speak Swedish and hear everyone out there cheering for you, it was amazing.”