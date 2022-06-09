LIV Golf to invest £1 million in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire

LIV Golf has announced a contribution of £1 million in initial funding to support non-profit organisations serving underrepresented communities across the Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire counties.

The announcement comes as the LIV Golf Invitational, a lucrative and arguably controversial golf tournament, is taking place at Centurion Club in St Albans, Hertfordshire.

This effort is part of LIV to Give, the organisation’s recently announced new global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) platform designed to support social and environmental efforts globally and in each of the series host communities. LIV Golf has pledged USD $100 million (£79 million) to support a broad range of initiatives targeting education, environmental sustainability, golf development programs, and the well-being of communities in the short and long term.

“Given the powerful platform that the game of golf provides to promote social change beyond the field, we are thrilled to donate these funds and make a substantial impact in the local community via our LIV to Give platform,” said Atul Khosla, chief operating officer of LIV Golf Investments. “We are grateful for the opportunity to fund organisations that share our goals for the sustainable development of society.”

To ensure the appropriate use of funds, each beneficiary will work alongside LIV Golf and the ‘local volunteer advisory committee’, comprising Sir Mike Penning MP, David Williams, the governor at the University of Hertfordshire and Lionel Wallace, the former high sheriff of Hertfordshire, to deliver on focus areas including growing the game of golf, environmental sustainability and charitable programmes that support underrepresented communities.

“I am pleased to support this effort to ensure we can help as many local people as possible across Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire through this very generous charitable donation,” said Sir Mike Penning MP. “I’m particularly supportive of LIV Golf’s determination to help raise aspirations amongst young people as well as contributing to local environmental causes. It’s not often you can get involved in giving away £1m in your local area and I’m extremely keen to see what lasting impact the money will have”.

“I am very proud that the LIV Golf Invitational Series is launching in my constituency and particularly pleased that they are showing their commitment to the local area by donating £1m to local charities focusing on young people as well as projects dedicated to the environment. This will be of huge benefit to the local community,” added Bim Afolami, local MP for Hitchin and Harpenden.

The first donation from LIV to Give will be earmarked to Growing Resilience in Teens (GRIT), a local charity focused on early intervention projects offering essential mental health services for at-risk local teenagers and young adults.

“This generous donation will make a real difference to the lives of young people who rely on GRIT for counselling, support and coaching,” said Dr Louise Randall, local GP and founder of the charity GRIT. “It will allow us to continue and expand GRIT’s core mission – to deliver life skills through sports and connected emotional support programmes to the young people in our local communities who need it most.”