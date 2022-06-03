Local authority to invest in buggies

A council in Northern Ireland is to purchase eight golf buggies for its two golf courses so that more elderly people can play golf.

Use of the buggies will be rented out and it is thought the income generated will more than offset the amount spent on them.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council in Northern Ireland is to invest more than £46,000 in the golf cars so they can be offered to golfers at Aberdelghy Golf Course and Castlereagh Hills Golf Club.

A spokesperson said: “The council has awarded a three year contract for the supply of eight golf buggies.

“There are four each to Aberdelgy Golf Course and Castlereagh Hills Golf Club with the contract going to Laird Grass Machinery.

“The income generated from the buggies will more than offset the cost of purchase.

“The purchase of new buggies has no impact on the costs associated with playing at our golf courses.”

The key reason for the new golf contract has been identified as a greater need for mobility for the older generation of golfers.

The spokesperson added: “As the popularity of golf continues to grow, demand for buggies from the older generation visiting our golf courses has increased.

“To ensure we meet the needs of all of our customers and are inclusive to all, it is important that we have adequate provision, particularly for those who may have mobility issues.

“The purchase of buggies is in response to increased demand for their availability.”