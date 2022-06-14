Local ‘buys historic golf club’ to prevent it being developed

An unnamed local resident has bought a golf club in Kent in order to prevent it being converted into housing.

Tunbridge Wells Golf Club, which recently changed its name to Tunbridge Wells FootGolf Club, has been purchased by a “well-meaning local”, according to reports.

The 19th century venue, set in over 40 acres of land, had been the subject of speculation over its future.

Rumours had suggested the local council would acquire the site and turn it into an educational facility, while many feared it could be built on for housing.

But now a private buyer – who wants to remain anonymous – has snapped up the land and vowed to protect it.

Club chairman Stephen Grogan said: “There has been much concern and expectation from members and locals alike that such a prime site of 40 acres close to the centre of Tunbridge Wells would be too tempting for a large developer to resist.

“However myself and the trustees are delighted that a private purchaser came forward with good intentions to protect the swathes of green land that makes up the golf course from an unsuitable development.”

An email has been sent to all club members confirming the purchase and asking that the buyer’s wish to remain confidential at this time is respected.