Lutterworth Golf Club to rebuild after devastating fire

A Midlands golf club is to build a new clubhouse, pro shop and greenkeepers’ accommodation after a fire devastated the venue last year.

The 118-year-old Lutterworth Golf Club in Leicestershire experienced the fire last May, in which over 40 firefighters battled the flames, and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service released these shocking images.

It has now been handed planning permission to build the new buildings.

“The new facilities will offer greater benefits to members of the club, as well as members of the Lutterworth community as the new proposal will include meeting rooms, function rooms and a golf teaching area,” says a document submitted with the golf club’s scheme to Harborough District Council.

“This proposed development will provide a much-needed replacement to the lost accommodation and a boost to the well-established Lutterworth Golf Club.

“In addition, it will greatly improve the overall appearance and enjoyment of the existing facilities with minimal impact on the surrounding area.

“The changes being proposed will help the Lutterworth Golf Club to adapt into a greener, more enjoyable establishment that is accessible for members and beyond, ensuring the viability of the club for future years.”

Police launched an urgent hunt for the fire attackers but have not made any arrests despite carrying out a huge investigation.

“The offer of help and support from local businesses and other clubs has been overwhelming,” said club manager Caroline Cartlidge last year.

“We would like to say a huge thank-you to anyone and everyone who has helped us over this time.”