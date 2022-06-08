Major improvements set for course that closed in 2018

In a sign of the current strength of golf, a Welsh club that closed down in 2018 has now applied to make major improvements to the facility.

Llangefni Golf Course, a nine-hole course and 16-bay driving range that opened in 2007 thanks to significant financial backing from the Ryder Cup Legacy Fund, closed in late 2018 when its leaseholder said operating it was no longer feasible, and the council said the land would be sold off.

However, in 2019 PGA professional Matthew Wharton agreed a deal with Anglesey County Council and reopened the venue. The following year saw the golf participation boom fuelled by the pandemic.

Now, Wharton has submitted plans to fully extend the golf facilities and create jobs.

He has applied to be allowed to create a ‘Putt Stroke’ mini putting course, erect a clubhouse building, bar and refreshment building, a ‘half-way house’ refreshment building, a toilet block and associated development.

Wharton has already developed the old golf shop – transforming it into a wood fired pizza restaurant – Popty Pizza.

Of his latest plans he says hopes the scheme will create six more jobs if it gets the green light.

He said: “If the planning comes through then I will look to invest around £180,000 in the site. I will look to crowdfund some of that money to help get the project done.

“We hope it can be ready for spring 2023 but we will make sure the quality is just right rather than rush anything.

“There is nothing like Puttstroke in the UK so we’ll be adding something really new and fun on Anglesey.

“I hope it will increase the interest in golf, especially with young people.”

Jamie Bradshaw, a director at planning agent Owen Devenport, said: “It is great to be involved with this project, which, if approved, will deliver an exciting and different attraction to the Island that will broaden the offer for locals and tourists alike.

“It will also support much needed growth, jobs, and investment to the town of Llangefni, which will help with the regeneration of the town centre.”