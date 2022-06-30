Seven hole course opens in Wales

A seven hole golf course aimed at beginners and juniors has opened at Mold Golf Club in Flintshire thanks to funding from the Curtis Cup Legacy Fund.

The course is aimed at helping people of all ages get into the game, from five to 90-plus, as well as the club’s junior section, which currently has 74 members over the age of five.

The £35,000 fund, administered by Wales Golf, celebrates both last year’s staging of the Curtis Cup at Conwy Golf Club, and the AIG Women’s Open, to be staged on Welsh soil for the first time at Royal Porthcawl in 2025.

As a result, several new short course facilities will be opened around Wales thanks to the grants.

Wales Golf CEO Hannah McAllister said: “Wales Golf is delighted to see the first of the Curtis Cup Legacy facilities opening in Wales.

“It is important that hosting such high profile international events continues to provide a long-lasting boost for golf in Wales, and facilities such as the new short course at Mold will do just that.”

The new course was opened by Welsh Senedd member Ken Skates, who is also a member at Mold, with 16 players in the junior academy who are yet to get their handicaps along with representatives from New2Golf all trying out the new facility.

Mold Golf Club manager Deborah Barton explained, “I’d like to thank our head professional Craig Tudor and head greenkeeper Colin Jones, along with our junior managers and greenkeepers, for the design and for the work in creating the course.

“Mold Golf Club is renowned for having one of the strongest junior sections in Wales, and the short course will be used in conjunction with our golf academy to deliver coaching and playing experience to new, as well as more established players – both juniors and adults.

“Along with New2Golf and Back2Golf, our conversion rate bringing these new players into the game from coaching is very high.

“The short course is not just for beginners. It will be enjoyed by all members across every age and demographic – right up to elite players.

“We also have a very strong seniors section at Mold GC and we hope they will enjoy playing the short course. We have three members each 90 years old who play at least twice a week and well over 550 regular playing members.

“The short course is another outlet for individuals to enjoy the outdoors and all the wellbeing, physical and mental health, plus social benefits that come with being outside and playing a game with friends in the fresh air.

“The short course helps to make golf accessible to all. It is a game for everyone and we are grateful to the Welsh Government, Wales Golf, the Curtis Cup and the R&A for making this possible.”

Welsh Senedd Member Skates added, “The team at Mold Golf Club deserve special thanks for creating a lasting legacy to what was a fabulous Curtis Cup.

“Golf is proving to be more popular than ever among young people and the Legacy Course at Mold will strengthen the club’s appeal to new players and beginners. It will also prove immensely popular with existing and experienced members, as it offers an entirely new and novel experience.

“I’m so grateful to the Curtis Cup, R&A, Wales Golf and Welsh government in supporting this superb development at Mold Golf Club. Hopefully it will help inspire a new generation of golfers, and perhaps one day Mold will be able to cheer a Curtis Cup player of their own as a result of this course.”