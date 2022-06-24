Suffolk golf club is third to be sold to leisure operator in three weeks

Ufford Park Hotel Golf & Spa in Woodbridge, Suffolk has become at least the third British golf venue to be sold to a leisure operator in just the last three weeks.

The freehold of the facility has been sold to Lion Quays Hotels, for an undisclosed amount.

Just a few days ago Fynn Valley Golf Club, also in Suffolk, was purchased by Green ValleyLeisure Resorts, while Cally Palace Hotel and Golf Course in Gatehouse of Fleet was sold to Bespoke Hotels.

Ufford Park, located 10 miles from Ipswich, has been under the same ownership for over two decades and has been developed into one of East Anglia’s best and most recognised hotel and golf courses.

The property is set in 119 acres of historical parkland and provides customers with a huge range of high-quality business and leisure facilities. The main hotel and golf clubhouse comprises 90 en-suite hotel bedrooms, a restaurant and bar with coffee lounge and multiple conference and events rooms. The building also accommodates a fitness club with a gym, swimming pool and thermal spa, and nine treatment rooms.

The attractive award-winning 18 hole parkland golf course is playable all year round and has hosted prestigious events such as the PGA Euro-Pro Tour from 2003 to 2007. There is a 25 bay two storey driving range, an 18 hole adventure golf course and a golf retail shop.

The venue was sold by joint agents Savills and H.M.H Golf & Leisure.

Ian Simpson, head of leisure at Savills, says: “The vendors have developed the property into one of East Anglia’s best-known hotel, golf and leisure venues. The business and management team have won numerous awards over the years, and we are delighted to complete the sale of this visually stunning hotel, golf and spa complex to an experienced operator, who will continue to deliver the high-quality offering to customers.”

Tom Marriott at HMH Golf and Leisure, says: “In an uncertain world, investors often turn to asset backed businesses. Ufford Park is the perfect staycation venue close to the Suffolk heritage coast with enviable facilities. The complex had never been sold before and this was part of the attraction. We were asked to conduct an off-market sale and we approached a shortlist of investors. Businesses such as Ufford Park are rare and always create real interest.”