“When should I start looking to secure prices for my renewal of gas and electricity contracts?”

At the Golf Management Group (GMG) that’s the question we are getting asked every day from the golf clubs we work with up and down the country. Over 400 clubs now use GMG Energy Club when looking to renew their energy contracts.

During the past couple of months of crazy price increases the GMG Energy Club has helped many clubs with their energy projections. We have secured deals for clubs when we have seen slight troughs in the market, ensuring we mitigate the increases as much as possible, and advising of what the best procurement strategy is.

With over 10 years industry expertise, James Heald heads up GMG Energy Club, here’s his summary on the current position:

“After a couple of months of extreme volatility on the energy market, we are starting to see some form of stabilisation. We are still seeing peaks and troughs, but these are a lot shallower than the 100 per cent-plus changes we have been seeing in a single day. Although the market is showing to be more stable, the wholesale market is still much higher than this time last year, with wholesale prices around four times higher.”

James continues to say, “With the EU commitment to come away from relying on Russian gas by 2027 and Russia cutting off their supply to some European countries, the demand for gas from other liquefied natural gas (LNG) producing nations has increased, this putting more pressure on production and driving up the prices. We are expecting the prices to be this high for at least the next two to three years. The government has put plans to build 10 new nuclear reactors, to reduce the reliance of gas fired power stations, but these will take years to become active.”

If you want some support and guidance around the energy provision for your golf club, give James a call to discuss your requirements, he is very happy to discuss all aspects. Simon, Karen and Tracy did just this and they share some fantastic words from the service they received through GMG.

Testimonials

“I used GMG for the first time this year, to compare the market for gas and electricity. James Heald was efficient, and thorough and made the whole process extremely easy. He has a knowledge of the utilities market that was invaluable in helping me make the right choice for the club’s gas and electricity. I will definitely use their services again.”

Karen Drake, Managing Secretary

Burnham & Berrow Golf Club

“Dealing with GMG Energy recently for contract renewal was made easier by the helpful nature of the staff. Their knowledge and understanding of the industry was excellent, making the renewal that bit easier at a time when businesses are facing unprecedented rises in energy and general financial challenges.”

Tracy Rawlinson, General Manager

Ringway Golf Club

“I’ve been working with GMG for over three years now and since moving to a new golf club there wasn’t another company, I wanted to use but GMG. Early this year after starting, I needed to renew the club’s energy contracts and even through the difficult period of high prices and uncertainty each day, James has been fantastic providing advice and doing all the chasing. I would recommend GMG for golf clubs 100 percent.”

Simon Booth, Secretary / Manager

Worksop Golf Club.