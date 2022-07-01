1 in 3 greenkeepers looking for work outside of golf

A survey of 1,300 greenkeepers in the UK has found that more than a third are currently looking for work outside of golf.

The British & International Golf Greenkeepers Association (BIGGA) poll of its members asked them to provide details of working conditions at their facilities, in addition to commenting on their job satisfaction.

More than half (56 percent) of respondents said they were happy working within the greenkeeping profession, but 35 percent admitted they were currently looking for opportunities outside the industry.

With regard to issues of recruitment, 53 percent are running with teams at less than full strength, while 83.5 percent said they struggle to recruit new staff.

Less than two percent of greenkeepers say they’re finding it easy to get staff in place if they have a vacancy, with 47 percent saying this is ‘very difficult’.

The boom in golf that followed the first coronavirus lockdown has translated to a general increase in staffing numbers, with golf clubs having on average one extra full time greenkeeper compared to the previous poll in 2019. In 2019 the average 18-hole golf course had 5.5 full-time and one seasonal greenkeeper. In 2022 that number has increased to 6.3 with 1.6 seasonal greenkeepers.

However, investment in staff welfare facilities hasn’t materialised, with, for example, only one in five facilities offering single sex changing facilities and toilets for female team members. Despite increased reliance on technology, nearly half of clubs don’t provide internet connectivity within the greenkeeping facility.

Thirty percent of clubs don’t provide an office for the greenkeeping team and 29 percent don’t provide greenkeepers with kitchen or changing facilities.

The average course manager or head greenkeeper has been in their role for nine years and six months. This is a drop from the 12 years and three months in 2019, suggesting a greater number of people changing jobs or leaving the industry entirely.

More than 70 percent of clubs do not follow the Committee for Golf Club Salaries guidelines for pay for greenkeepers.

BIGGA CEO Jim Croxton said: “We know anecdotally that there are major challenges regarding the recruitment and retention of staff and also that pay, conditions and welfare are major contributors, but to see in black and white that nearly 35 percent of greenkeepers are looking for work outside the industry is truly a concern.

“Equally, finding out that only one in five facilities are equipped for female staff members shows that the sport’s laudable ambitions to improve equality and diversity are not translating into our side of the game.

“But the key question is what the game of golf does with this information? It is widely known that there is currently a general challenge in recruiting and retaining staff across society. In order to continue functioning, many sectors have responded with significant pay increases and improvement in working conditions. Golf requires an integrated approach by the entire sport to overcome the challenges laid out by this survey. This approach will need to clearly lay out the challenges, create targets and devise plans to achieve our ambitions.”