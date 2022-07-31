Ayaka Furue breaks course record to win 2022 Women’s Scottish Open

Dundonald Links is already relishing the prospect of hosting the 2023 Women’s Scottish Open following the huge success of this year’s event in which Japanese rookie, Ayaka Furue, broke the course record on her way to victory in Ayrshire.

The resort has undergone a major recent upgrade under new owners, Darwin Escapes, and won widespread praise from the elite field for its redesigned course and stunning new facilities, which include a two-storey clubhouse and a range of modern accommodation lodges.

Furue, 22, had started the final day four shots behind Ko and Celine Boutier, who would go on to finish second at Dundonald, but the Japanese player produced an amazing 10 birdies in her round of 62 to earn herself a deserved first victory on the LPGA Tour with a winning score of 21-under-par.

“I’m very happy. I was four shots back,” said Furue. “I thought it would be difficult to catch the top, good players. But I’m very happy, I played good golf and I was able to come out as a winner. I had the right mindset. All around my game was good, and the birdie putts I wanted to make and had to make, I was able to make.”

The 2018 AIG Women’s Open Champion, Georgia Hall, said “It’s proper links. It has some really tough holes, especially when you get near the sea. It’s in fantastic condition too and I really enjoy playing this course. I’ve stayed on site this week and have really enjoyed staying in the lodges and all the new facilities in the clubhouse.”

World number four, Lydia Ko, who stayed in one of the new lodges, said, “It’s super convenient. This wasn’t part of the facilities we had last time we were here, so I was surprised when they said there was this option. It’s nice to be able to roll out of bed and you don’t have to think about is there going to be traffic.”

Ian Ferguson, general manager at Dundonald Links, commented: “We have had the most fantastic week hosting the world’s best golfers here on site and to hear such overwhelmingly positive feedback from the players on both the course and our facilities has been so gratifying for our whole team here at Dundonald Links.

“It has been a real pleasure to partner with Trust Golf, VisitScotland, the LPGA, LET and IMG to deliver this prestigious event, so we are delighted to have the opportunity to welcome everyone back here next year.”