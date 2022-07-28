BRS Golf and Golf Genius: Success Stories

In 2021 BRS Golf and Golf Genius embarked upon a partnership to bring best in class competition management technology with full WHS integration to golf clubs in the UK and Ireland. This year the number of new customers adopting the joint ‘Competitions & Handicapping’ solution has increased by 85 percent year-on-year, and the technology has facilitated more than 50,000 rounds in 2022.

Rather than tell you more about what we think of our solution, we thought readers would like to hear directly from clubs benefitting from the integration between the two systems. Here two club partners have shared their success stories.

Adding value to membership services

Sarah Mallon, club manager at Aldersey Green Golf Club in Cheshire, says members have really been embracing the move towards digital scoring and the convenience of BRS Golf and Golf Genius’s technology.

“We have been using BRS Golf and Golf Genius for all our member competitions, roll-ups, club knockouts and eclectics. Our members are really embracing the change with more entering scores digitally through the score entry terminal and the BRS scoring app.

“With the integration between BRS Golf and Golf Genius, our golfers are finding it easier than ever to enter competitions. They can simply book into the competition via BRS Golf, and the integration then adds them into the Golf Genius competition. Additionally, the single sign-on through the BRS golf app means that our members can access all their membership and golfing information with one login account.

“We are also beginning to introduce new and exciting formats of golf into our club competitions. BRS Golf Genius offers us the flexibility to create our own competition formats and allow our golfers to compete for new prizes.

“Lastly, the system support has been excellent from day one. We have received quick-response times from support who can address our queries instantly. We have all the additional support resources available to us through the ‘Knowledge Base’.”

The benefits of our technology at a glance

• Seamlessly integrates with the new World Handicapping System

• Automatic sync between the BRS Golf Member Booking website and app and the Competition Management system

• Easily create and manage all types of club and open competitions

• Enables contactless scoring via the new BRS Golf Scoring app

• Reduces in-person bookings and eliminates physical scorecards

• Clubs who want to up the competitive spirit with a live leaderboard can enable our Premium product option

• The integration with Golf Genius will deliver a range of products offering clubs the right solution for their needs: Club, Club+ and Club Premium

• Club and Club+ are exclusive to BRS Golf customers

• Easy system setup and training

• 24/7 support

• Extensive knowledge base and support materials.

More about BRS Golf and Golf Genius

Golf Genius is backed by some of the game’s most prestigious clubs, organisations and professional tours and has market-leading experience and knowledge having managed more than 20-plus million rounds at 500,000 events for 10,000 plus customers in 61 countries worldwide.

BRS Golf is the world’s leading provider of tee time management and online booking systems.

Trusted by 3,500 golf clubs across 14 countries, and utilised by 700,000-plus club members in the UK and Ireland alone, its systems operate at 99.98 percent up-time, making it completely reliable for clubs and their members.

Over the last three years BRS Golf has added membership management, online payment and point-of-sale software to its product suite, with the addition of Competitions & Handicapping, the technology provider now offers a complete club management solution.

BRS Golf and Golf Genius have brought together their ‘best-in-class’ products to produce a market leading software solution.

Find out more about Competitions & Handicapping from BRS Golf and Golf Genius. Visit ww.brsgolf.com or email sales@golfnow.co.uk to arrange a demo of the technology. Or give us a call on 028 9568 0288 if you are in the UK or 1800 852 935 if you are in the Republic of Ireland