Golf club in Kent to close due to proposed road crossing

A golf club in Kent has said it will close at the end of August as its directors have agreed to sell the land to make way for a proposed road crossing to link Kent and Essex.

The Lower Thames Crossing is an £8.2 billion project that’s proposed to build across the land of Southern Valley Golf Club.

In a statement to members, the directors of the club said: “Due to the uncertainty with the crossing, the directors have decided to accept an offer for the land currently occupied by the golf course.

“It is therefore with regret that we announce that after more than 20 years of operations, we will be closing the business.

“We would like to thank you all for your support over the years and wish you all happy and successful golfing.”

Details of how much the land has been sold for have not been disclosed.

If approved, the Lower Thames Crossing would be built east of Gravesend and is designed to help ease congestion at the Dartford Crossing.

The club is located on land that would be needed to build part of the 14-mile road route, which has been set out in public consultations carried out since 2018.

The land would be used for the southern tunnel entrance and new road connecting to the A2/M2, as well as a new public park and open landscaping.

Matt Palmer, executive director on the crossing scheme, said: “We are sorry for the impact our proposals would have on the Southern Valley Golf Club, which is unavoidable due to the selection of a route that aims to reduce the impact on nearby homes and sensitive habitats such as ancient woodland.

“We have been engaging with the owners of the land for a number of years and are currently in active discussions with them to reach a voluntary agreement to purchase the land, which we are aiming to complete at a time and in a way that best supports the landowners.”

The club opened in 1999 and covers 138 acres. It has around 300 members.