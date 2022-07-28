Warm welcome awaits for Royal Lytham visitors

Championship golf venue Royal Lytham & St Annes has further boosted its visitor offering with completion of upgraded changing facilities in the clubhouse.

The high-end install by Fitlockers marks stage two of the club’s bid to bolster provision for its growing visitor base, an upgrade that includes refurbishment of the washroom facilities next door.

“Our ambition is to deliver the very best visitor experience,” says secretary Charles Grimley, “and this latest addition certainly fulfils that aim.”

Light oak suit and holdall lockers plus hanging space blend with club logo-emblazoned warm red carpeting and upholstered integral benching to create an inviting, welcoming environment for visitors.

Keypad security also removes any key management issues that can arise with traditional locking.

First outing for the new changing provision was the recent R&A Amateur Championship and if reaction of one Royal Lytham member to seeing it – “Wow” – is any guide, visiting golfers will have been well pleased.

“We approached three suppliers and had a good feeling about Fitlockers,” Charles adds. “The build quality is very high and the install team completed everything efficiently with minimal fuss and inconvenience to members.”

The fitout follows Fitlockers’ install of guest lockers in the 16-bed Dormy Lodge accommodation, sited near the clubhouse, two years ago, “designed to heighten security by encouraging guests to bring their valuable golf gear indoors when they stay with us”, says Charles, “rather than leaving it in their car boots”.