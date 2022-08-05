Golf club could be converted into retirement village

A golf club in Surrey has submitted a planning application to be redeveloped into a retirement community featuring 200 homes and a care home.

Last year the members of Sutton Green Golf Club, designed by former women’s world number one, Dame Laura Davies, were warned that this could happen when Quinn Estates approached the club with an offer.

Now Quinn Estates has submitted an outline planning application for the redevelopment of the club to Woking Borough Council, proposing a retirement community of up to 200 homes, a 66-bed care home and the return of the site’s remaining 77 acres to undeveloped public land.

Alex Williams, development manager of Retirement Villages Group (RVG), said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Quinn Estates, sharing our expertise at designing and operating desirable integrated retirement communities.

“The plans submitted by Quinn Estates are outline only. The details that will help bring the scheme to life will emerge at a later stage in the planning process.

“The scheme will allow RVG and Quinn to bring forward a range of important benefits and amenities for the wider community.

“In addition to supporting the housing need in Woking and surrounding villages with the provision of more options for retirement living, much-needed family homes will be freed up.

“Our investment in sustainability, biodiversity and net-zero carbon will enable Quinn and the owner of the golf course to move forward with a brand new public park for the people of Woking to enjoy in perpetuity.”

The proposed development of the golf club, which opened in 1994, has already met with significant opposition from local residents and councillors.

Will Forster, the Liberal Democrat County Councillor for Woking South, said: “I am very disappointed to see that a developer has submitted plans to build on Sutton Green Golf Club.

“The developer held a public consultation event last year, at which they found the strength of feeling locally. Residents are completely against these plans and do want to lose this vital green belt area to development.”

The club last year said it will reimburse lifetime members if the course does close.