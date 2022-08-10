Where are the hosepipe bans and how do they affect golf irrigation?

So far four water companies in England and Wales have announced they have brought in or will bring in a hosepipe ban, and a further three say they may introduce one.

All of them involve restrictions on water usage but they all also have, or are set to have, exemptions, particularly for business use, which means different rules for golf:

On August 5, Southern Water introduced restrictions for customers in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

However, there is a statutory exemption for golf courses, meaning that, on health and safety grounds, sports turf used for recreation can be watered, but only ‘in play’ (greens, tees and fairways) areas. The company has asked golf clubs ‘be considerate’ with their usage but there isn’t, as yet, any restrictions.

On August 12, South East Water is introducing a hosepipe ban in Kent and Sussex, and there will be some restrictions for golf courses.

It says recreational turf can be irrigated but not between 8 and 10am, and 5 and 9pm, and only greens, tees and fairways should be watered in these areas. This, it says, will be reviewed every five days.

Welsh Water has said a hosepipe ban will come into force on August 19, covering Pembrokeshire and a small part of Carmarthenshire, and will likely be in place ‘for weeks’.

It adds the same exemption language used by Southern Water, that ‘watering areas of grass, which are used for sport or recreation, is covered by a statutory exception for health and safety only in relation to the active strip / playing area, not the entire ground,’ meaning only greens, tees and fairways should be irrigated.

And Thames Water has announced it is planning to introduce a hosepipe ban across parts of southern England ‘in the coming weeks’ but the timing and the details are yet to be confirmed.

South West Water, Yorkshire Water and SES Water say they may introduce restrictions such as hosepipe bans if the weather stays dry.

None of the UK’s other water companies say they expect they will need to restrict water use, although many say they are monitoring water levels closely.

The moves in England and Wales follow almost all of the 96 water departments in France, which have also imposed water use restrictions. Golf courses are also exempt there but face stricter rules, for example they are typically only allowed to irrigate during nighttime hours and only at a maximum of 30 percent of their normal water usage.