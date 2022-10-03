Jack Nicklaus launches golf development in Scotland

Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus has launched the first Jack Nicklaus-branded residential golf community in Europe at Stonehaven, Scotland.

Nicklaus Companies and FM Group have unveiled the development of homes at the historic Ury Estate, built around an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, currently under construction, and including the magnificent Ury Castle, nestled between the rich countryside and stunning coastline of Aberdeenshire.

The first phase of the 1,600 acre multi-million-pound development is launched today, comprising fully-serviced self-build plots and five-bedroom luxury homes for sale within The Nicklaus Village. The Village is the first of three phases of development that will be released, including Golden Bear Homes and The Jack Nicklaus Retreat.

Owners can either buy or build their home, located on the edge of the Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, with most affording a spectacular view of it.

The exclusive neighbourhood also boasts views of the historic Ury Castle and is set within a stunning rural landscape.

Commenting on the launch of the development, Jack Nicklaus said: “I’m proud to be launching my first branded real estate development in Europe in Scotland, the home of golf, which holds a very special place in my heart.

“Ury Estate is a unique development which is set to be one of the world’s most prestigious golfing destinations. We are delighted to be creating the opportunity for people to buy or build their dream home at the course.

“The Nicklaus Village at Ury Estate offers a luxury lifestyle experience, with family homes situated in a country setting affording a spectacular panorama of the Aberdeenshire countryside and coastline.”

Jonathan Milne of site owner and developer, the FM Group, commented: “We couldn’t be more excited to be launching The Nicklaus Village, a luxury lifestyle community that will be unique in Scotland’s northeast.

“Nicklaus Companies have a track record of creating stunning residential communities at their courses world-wide, and we are very proud to be bringing Europe’s first Nicklaus branded residential development to Scotland.

“With a limited number of plots available, we’re expecting considerable demand from interested buyers both locally and internationally. This will include both golf enthusiasts and those who want to enjoy life in a stunning natural setting.”

Known worldwide as the ‘Golden Bear’, Jack is an 18-time major championship winner, including the Opens he won on Scottish soil, twice at St Andrews (1970 and 1978) and at Muirfield (1966). Jack’s love of Scotland is well-recognised and was acknowledged in 2005 when the Golden Bear became the only living non-UK national to feature on British currency. He was recently made an honorary citizen of St Andrews.

While Nicklaus Companies has designed over 435 golf courses in 46 countries worldwide, fewer than 10 have been selected to brand the real-estate offering.