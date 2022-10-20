Scottish club plans to build new nine-hole course, housing and community hub

Craigie Hill Golf Club in Perth, Scotland has unveiled ambitious plans including a new course, for it to grow.

They include a community hub designed to encourage greater public use of the clubhouse, course and surrounding land, and housing.

Craigie Hill spokesman Dave Mitchell explained: “The response from members to the project has been very encouraging. Now we are preparing a timetable for public consultation.

“While the key driver has been securing the future of a club which has been part of the city fabric since 1911 for existing golfers and generations to come, by embracing exciting plans for a high quality nine-hole golf course that would be enjoyable and attractive for all ages and abilities, we quickly recognised the opportunity to create a lasting legacy with our land which would benefit the wider community.”

The golf club has been liaising with adjacent landowners to secure access rights to create a remodelled environmentally-friendly community hub.

It would encourage outdoor activities such as orienteering, mountain biking, and woodland experiences.

Proposals to embrace the growing demand for nine-hole golf courses first emerged five years ago, as Craigie Hill sought ways to address financial challenges and a reducing and ageing membership.

Earlier this year the club secured Community Amateur Sports Club status, establishing it as a not-for-profit business.

Now, after engaging sports and leisure and consultant PMR Leisure to lead the public consultation process, it is confident it could be ready to break ground on the project in 2025.

Tayside civil engineering firm Kilmac has agreed an option to work in tandem with the golf club to progress the rapidly evolving development, with housing on part of the existing golf course forming a vital piece of the jigsaw.

Mitchell stressed: “We have always recognised that listening to the local community and our stakeholders was paramount to this process as they help us shape our future provision.

“We want our whole community to be part of the future of what we do at Craigie Hill, providing facilities for all. Our clubhouse will be fully redeveloped for local community and sporting needs.”

Karin Sharp, chief operating officer for Scottish Golf, added: “At Scottish Golf our vision is to make golf Scotland’s game for everyone and the ambitions shown by Craigie Hill, with its proposed redevelopment to a nine-hole facility which will offer wider community options beyond that of golf align to our strategic goals.”