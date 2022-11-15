Club that had just reopened following vandalism is attacked again

A Scottish golf club that had just reopened after experiencing ‘the worst vandalism seen in decades’ has been hit by a series of break-ins and thefts.

Caird Park Golf Course in Dundee has suffered repeated and significant vandalism in recent years, including burnt out cars found on the course and a spate of dirt bike attacks, but even this has escalated in recent months.

This September it suffered thefts of buggies and in October golf course machinery was stolen.

The October incident saw about £50,000 of equipment taken – and the three machines were then used to plough across the course, forcing its closure.

The damage on the nine-hole course was so severe that its captain said it was the worst he’d seen in more than 30 years.

The course only reopened at the end of October, with two holes still unplayable, but it has already been hit by a new series of thefts.

Police are appealing for information following the break-ins, which are believed to have taken place between Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12.

Enquiries have established that several buildings were broken into overnight. The stolen items include a number of golf buggies, off-road Gator vehicles, various power tools and gardening equipment.

Constable Matthew Boath said: “We are appealing for anyone with information, or if you become aware of anyone trying to sell such vehicles or items, to please get in touch.

“You can call police on 101, quoting incident 0803 of 12 November, 2022. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

Meanwhile, two other Scottish golf courses have also been hit by vandals.

“Some clever individual has mistaken the 15th fairway for a turning circle,” Shotts Golf Club in North Lanarkshire officials wrote on Twitter, confirming they were checking CCTV footage in a bid to identify the culprits.

And officials at Stirling Golf Club have revealed they called in police after it was targeted by yobs on motorbikes.

Tyre marks were left across greens and fairways, while chunks of turf were ripped up.