Royal Dornoch agrees new 99-year lease deal

Royal Dornoch Golf Club in Sutherland, which has a Championship Course widely considered to be one of the best in the world, has agreed a new 99-year lease with its local council.

The club had been in discussions on a fresh agreement for the use of ‘Common Good Land’ with The Highland Council since before the pandemic struck and, now with a new lease signed off, members will be sounded out on the potential for a new multi-million-pound clubhouse.

“We are delighted to have concluded a formal agreement with The Highland Council, with welcome support from the Dornoch Area Community Council,” said Royal Dornoch captain Professor David Bell.

“This represents an important chapter in the history of a golf club which dates to 1877, although we know golf was being played on the links land overlooking the Dornoch Firth long before then.

“Our previous lease ran to 2072 but four or five years ago we were advised that some changes would be required if we intended to build a new clubhouse on the Common Good Land at any stage.

“It is very early days, but we can now, with confidence, go to the members and say we are allowed to build a new clubhouse should that be the route they wish the club to take going forward.”

The previous lease for more than 200 acres of common land involved a £150 peppercorn rent agreed back in the early 1970s.

“We are grateful to past captains Willie MacKay and Rob Murray and general manager Neil Hampton for their substantial contributions,” said Professor Bell.

“Under the terms of the new lease we have agreed a £25,000 annual payment going up to £50,000 on a sliding scale depending on visitor numbers.

“We have been thrilled with the demand from visiting golfers from around the world making the journey to the Highlands since travel restrictions were lifted.

“The club certainly anticipates paying the £50,000 figure each year and that money will be dispersed for the benefit of the Dornoch community through the Common Good Fund.

“It’s great news for the town and the club will continue to support local groups and organisations with our Community Fund grants, which totalled more than £12,000 last year.

“Golf tourism plays a huge role in the local and regional economy and the town’s sporting facilities have already benefited substantially from measures designed to make certain there is scope for any new clubhouse.

“To improve car parking facilities at Royal Dornoch, the bowling green was moved sideways onto the old tennis court. And to replace the tennis court, the club donated £100,000 to create a new multi-use games area at Dornoch Academy that has now been completed.”

Provost and Dornoch Community Council chair Paddy Murray and councillor Jim McGillivray have welcomed the news.

“This new lease is the culmination of three years of negotiation between the Royal Dornoch club management, The Highland Council as trustees of the Dornoch Common Good, and the Dornoch Area Community Council representing the interests of the residents of the burgh,” said Councillor McGillivray.

“What has been delivered is fair, pragmatic and realistic and reflects the best interests of the Ancient Royal Burgh of Dornoch, and the present and future well-being of the Royal Dornoch Golf Club.

“I particularly commend as part of the overall package the funding of the new sports facility at Dornoch Academy, the only improvement to physical education at the school since David Bell, Willie MacKay and I first walked in the door as S1 pupils in 1963.”

Provost Murray echoed those sentiments.

“I am so pleased that we have been able to come to an agreement that satisfies the aspirations of all three parties,” he said.

“We can all now look forward to a future whereby the world class reputation of the Royal Dornoch Golf Club and the thousands of visitors it brings to the area can be harnessed to maximise the benefit to both the club and the wider community.”