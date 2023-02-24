Another UK course hit by vandals

For the second time in just a few days, a UK golf course has been damaged by a vandal riding a vehicle onto the venue.

Ballochmyle Golf Club in Ayrshire has shared a shocking image of its course, which has suffered rings of damage.

The club’s captain, William Flemming, said CCTV has been checked and the police have been notified.

Posting on the club’s Facebook page, he said: “Extremely disappointed to receive this image from Ballochmyle Golf Club Greens this morning!

“Paying members were not able to access the golf course yesterday as it was closed due to the overnight weather. This does not make the golf course an open playing field for others.

“The greens staff work hard to prepare the golf course as best they can for the beginning of the playing season.

“Winter months throw more than enough challenges and constraints without any unnecessary ones being put in front of them.”

Flemming added: “We welcome people passing through our facility but all we ask is a bit of respect for a facility that others pay to use as it is intended for.

“CCTV has been checked and police have been notified.

“Sadly this is an all too familiar image from golf courses throughout Scotland, and most likely beyond, in recent times.”

Just a few hours earlier Canterbury Golf Club in Kent reported that vandals have caused possibly tens of thousands of pounds-worth of damage in at least four recent incidents.

In the latest, motorcyclists became abusive when they were challenged by golfers.