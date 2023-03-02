Increase profits on the course and clubhouse

With CardsSafe, golf courses can safely retain bank and ID cards, allowing staff to up-sell in the clubhouse and protect rental equipment from becoming ‘lost’. As a result, golf course managers can maximise profit, increase spending, and reduce losses.

Another benefit to the CardsSafe system is that it is easy to use and requires minimal training and installation. The system is not hardwired but portable, giving flexibility across the site. Grant Rumbelow, the Food and Beverage Operations Manager at the London Golf Club explains;

“We utilise the CardsSafe system in our golf shop and spike bar, and on-course with our drinks buggy. With CardsSafe, we can safely store customers’ cards whilst they enjoy their round of golf.”

London Golf Club first installed the CardsSafe system in 2008, adding additional units in 2014 and again in 2020 to assist with customer golf equipment hires on the site. At the club, CardsSafe is used by the catering staff as they also serve golfers with food and drinks on the course.

The CardsSafe system is trusted by over 40 golf clubs nationwide, including Foxhills, Silvermere, The London Golf Club and Redlibbets, and the demand is increasing.

Dani, manager at Silvermere Golf, explains; “CardsSafe has allowed us to safely retain customers’ cards while they trial equipment on the driving range. We can trust CardsSafe and efficiently replace any lost components”.

As a golf centre and leisure facility, Silvermere sees many visitors using its grounds daily. CardsSafe was first introduced in 2015 to tackle their golf hires, with additional units added later after positive feedback from customers.

CardsSafe is also very affordable. Each unit contains ten card drawers and costs just £9.95 per month, following a one-off registration fee. Additional units can be added anytime, and complete customer support comes as standard. So CardsSafe practically pays for itself.

CardsSafe is ideal for golf courses, and over 5,000 independent and chain businesses agree.

More information – www.cardssafe.com

Or contact the team on 0845 500 1040