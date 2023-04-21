American Golf puts four golf clubs up for sale

American Golf has put the four golf venues it acquired in the last two years up for sale as it will focus more on retail moving forward.

The brand bought High Legh Golf Club in Cheshire, Golf Kingdom Rossendale in Lancashire, Barnehurst Golf Course in London and Golf Kingdom Chadwell Heath in Essex all since early 2021.

The acquisitions came as the UK-based firm’s owner, International Leisure Group (ILG), said in early 2022 that the previous 12 months had been the strongest in American Golf’s history.

ILG now says those four golf club and leisure sites have been put up for sale as part of a strategic review to focus on its core retail offering at American Golf. It also coincides with the appointment of a new CEO who has a solid retail background, and amid data suggesting that the equipment and apparel golf market is continuing to grow.

Tom Marriott, from agent HMH Golf & Leisure, commented: “We are selling four very attractive family leisure sites in strategic locations.

“All of the properties have been significantly upgraded over the last 24 months and the incoming operator will benefit from this capital investment. Trading at each business is strong with significant growth enjoyed in recent months.

“These properties represent an ideal opportunity for an existing operator to add to its portfolio or for a new operator to enter the family golf and leisure market. Offers will be considered for the group or the individual properties.”

He added: “Currently there is very little available in the marketplace. Adventure golf sites and driving ranges almost never come to market and we would expect strong interest from these well capitalised sites.”

High Legh Park Golf Club boasts an 18-hole golf course, a nine-hole academy course and a six-hole pitch and putt course. Other facilities include a 23-bay floodlit driving range with Toptracer, and a four-bed residential property.

Golf Kingdom Rossendale features an 18-hole adventure putting course; a 22-bay floodlit driving range with Toptracer, and a large clubhouse.

Facilities at Golf Kingdom Chadwell Heath include an 18-hole short course measuring 4,069 yards; a 25-bay floodlit driving range with Toptracer and Power Tee mats; an 18-hole Moby Dick adventure putting course; an 18-hole footgolf course; an all-weather floodlit short game practice area, and a clubhouse with an E-sports lounge with a simulator.

Barnehurst Golf Club comprises a 15-bay driving range with Toptracer; a nine-hole, 4,715-yard golf course with 18 tees; a clubhouse and planning permission for an 18-hole adventure course.

A few days ago the retailer announced that it had replaced its CEO, Gary Favell, who was the cover of the June 2022 issue of The Golf Business, with Nigel Oddy, the former CEO of both Matalan and New Look.

Oddy said of his appointment: “I am very excited to join the team at ILG and have been a customer of American Golf for many years. I have watched the progress of the company as an omnichannel golf retailer since Endless LLP acquired the company in 2018, and the new store concept is best in class in the UK and European golf retail.

“This is a group incredibly well positioned to maximise the opportunity created by the explosion of golf participation over the last three years.”