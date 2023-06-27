Closed Wirral course could now reopen

A golf course that has been repeatedly vandalised since it closed 15 months ago could now reopen.

Brackenwood Golf Club in Wirral, along with Hoylake Municipal, closed in April 2022 when Wirral Council withdrew its funding for the two courses due to its financial crisis.

Since then it has been vandalised several times and, just a few days ago Wirral Council put forward an old proposal to create between eight and 12 playing pitches on the course.

However it now could be given a new lease of life as a golf course again via a compromise, as councillors have agreed that the club can re-enter negotiations over its long-term future.

Members of the club have also agreed to thrash out final terms, including the potential addition of sports pitches or tennis courts as well as a rent increase.

Ann Edwards, the ladies’ captain, told a meeting of Wirral Council’s tourism, communities, culture and leisure committee: “It means so much. It’s not just a golf course. It’s a place for friendship, especially over Covid times for people’s mental health and wellbeing, to play golf and support each other through tough times.”

Cllr Jenny Johnson, who had rejected the plan for pitches, said: “We are listening to so many people in our locality who absolutely want to see this retained as a golf course.

“I’ve heard nobody suddenly wanting this to be transformed into playing pitches.”