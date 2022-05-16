Wirral golf course could reopen as Woosnam gets involved

A Wirral golf course that closed in April due to a budgeting crisis in its council could reopen after former world number one Ian Woosnam’s company agreed to help maintain it.

Brackenwood Golf Course in Wirral closed at the beginning of April as the council is looking for a new operator.

Incredibly, on the day it closed an unexploded bomb was taken to the venue to be detonated, and now there are reports that ‘the condition of the course has taken a hit’.

Now, the operators of a company backed by Woosnam have said they will use the man and machine power – including Ian’s brother, who is a greenkeeper – they have at their disposal at other venues to help Brackenwood, and have put in a bid to control the facility.

RM Estates, parent company of The Ian Woosnam Golf Academy and Golf Courses, has already taken charge of other council-owned courses in the north west and has confirmed it will help maintain Brackenwood with a view to operating the facility as a ‘not for profit organisation’.

A post on the club’s Facebook page said: “Brackenwood Golf Club is pleased to report that working alongside one of the operators that have submitted an expression of interest to run the course (R M Estates—Woosnam Group), maintenance should return to care for the land from as early as Monday, May 16.

“This is fantastic news, not just for the future of the course, but also for the local community who are using the land for daily exercise. We will keep you updated as we receive more information.

“This is a big step in the right direction to Brackenwood reopening for the local community with the potential for exciting plans for the future.”

R M Estates currently runs Malkins Bank Golf Course, Queens Park and Ellesmere Port.

It has also expressed interest in Henlle Park Golf Club and Allestree Park Golf Course.

Tony Minshall, who runs RM Estates, said: “We are looking forward to maintaining Brackenwood Golf Club and have been around the course and it is a great golf course that is about to die.

“We have signed a maintenance contract until June 30, which we are paying for ourselves and using machines we have available from our other three golf courses.

“I played Brackenwood over 30 years ago in their annual pro am which was part of the Cheshire PGA Pro Am circuit – it was good then and deserves to be saved now.

“Keith Marsh, the secretary of Brackenwood Golf Club, has been instrumental in putting a deal together, however I must stress we are only maintaining the course at this stage.

“We have put our bid in for Brackenwood which is together with the members of the club – it will be a not for profit organisation which is why the members were always in my mind and had to be part of it.

“If we were lucky enough to win the bid it will involve free golf for under 18s, value for money membership and pay as you play.

“It would be good to have a community asset where everyone is welcome and the club is the hub of the community.

“The members have a lovely clubhouse and totally believe in the golf course, Ian himself is looking to find another world number one and we also have Gareth Woosnam, Ian’s younger brother, who is one of the best greenkeepers I have ever worked with and manages the maintenance of all the courses.

“We are proud of what we have achieved with Cheshire East and West councils where we have a great relationship with the council officers.

“Wirral Council have been very helpful to us and we are looking forward to the local people being part of the course in the future.”