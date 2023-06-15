Karin Sharp steps down as Scottish Golf’s chief operating officer

The chief operating officer of Scottish Golf, and the woman who ran the organisation for more than two and a half years, Karin Sharp, has announced she is stepping down with almost immediate effect.

Karin Sharp took over the duties of CEO in April 2020 during the first pandemic lockdown, and retained them until the start of this year when an interim CEO was put in place. Last month Robbie Clyde was named as the new CEO.

A statement from the body that runs amateur golf in Scotland reads: ‘Following ten years of service to the governance of the amateur game in Scotland, Karin Sharp is stepping down from her role as chief operating officer at Scottish Golf. Karin was integral to the successful amalgamation of the SLGA and SGU in 2015 and since then, has played a key role in the continued growth and progression of the sport. She played a pivotal role in supporting Scottish Golf, and the wider golfing community, through the Covid pandemic, ensuring players benefitted from almost uninterrupted access to clubs and facilities throughout, and agreeing an affiliation fee rebate to clubs to secure their continued survival.’

Commenting on her years of service, Martin Gilbert, chair of Scottish Golf, said: “The board of Scottish Golf wish to express their gratitude to Karin for her dedication and commitment, and thank her for her considerable contribution to the progress of our great game in Scotland. Her experience and knowledge will be missed, and we wish her well in her future endeavours.”

On leaving the business, Karin commented: “As I look back on the last decade and reflect on the relationships and friendships built across the golf industry, I am grateful to the individuals that have supported, encouraged and championed me on the tumultuous journey of working in the sport which has been my lifelong passion. I am honoured to have had the opportunity to be the first female leader of Scottish Golf and to have worked with many passionate individuals from the Club, Area and County network who are committed to making a difference for the game and have been integral to the success achieved.

“Whilst proud of progress made over the last 10 years, there is still much to be done industry-wide to provide the inclusive environment that society now demands and that the sport deserves. Change is never easy but it has been a privilege to have played a part in the growth of the game in recent years, particularly through the challenges of the pandemic, working tirelessly to ensure that golfers in Scotland were the least affected across GB&I.”

Karin will be stepping down from her executive duties with effect from June 16, 2023 but has agreed to continue to support the business in an advisory capacity, as and when needed, until the end of September 2023.