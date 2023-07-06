Ellie Goulding to perform at the AIG Women’s Open

Next month’s AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath will have, for the first time, a concert featuring one of the world’s biggest acts, in an attempt to elevate it as a world-class sporting event.

Ellie Goulding, who had her fourth number one hit with Miracle this year, is to perform in a concert at the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath next month.

For the very first time, live music will feature as part of a new, enhanced fan experience that aims to attract new and diverse audiences to the championship to enjoy women’s golf at the very highest level. Goulding will entertain fans following the close of play.

Ellie Goulding said: “I’m honoured to be the first music artist to perform at the AIG Women’s Open. The elevation of women’s sport is something I’m a huge champion of, so I can’t wait to be surrounded by inspiring women in August. I’m looking forward to seeing you all there!”

Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A added: “We and our valued partners in AIG have been clear that our ambition is to elevate the AIG Women’s Open as a world-class sporting event. We have made important strides in recent years to enhance prize money, championship venues and facilities for the benefit of the world’s best women’s golfers, but we also see the spectator experience as crucial to increasing the appeal of the championship and encouraging more fans to attend.

“Our research shows that fans would like to see live music and entertainment feature as part of their event experience and so we have developed an enhanced offering that aims to attract new and diverse audiences into attending the championship and supporting women’s golf at the very highest level.”

The AIG Women’s Open will showcase women in sport, business and entertainment with fans attending this year’s championship set to enjoy world-class golf, live music entertainment and a new festival fan village designed to generate a fun, vibrant and welcoming atmosphere supported by AIG, Adidas, HSBC UK, Mastercard and NTT DATA.

The elevation of the AIG Women’s Open fan experience and event strategy has been informed by research commissioned by The R&A into the UK golf audience which highlighted that two-thirds of fans are interested in live music and entertainment at women’s golf championships.

Along with the live music performance from Ellie Goulding, fans can expect a new look festival village featuring:

• A festival village stage involving panel discussions with leading names from sport, business and entertainment.

• A Golf It! Zone which will feature fun golf activities to introduce fans to the sport.

• Interactive golf experiences including VR and e-sports.

• Big screens to watch golf and other leading women’s sport, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

• A new food and beverage offering from diverse street food traders.