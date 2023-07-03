Extinction Rebellion vandalise 10 golf courses in Spain

Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion have claimed responsibility for carrying out attacks on 10 golf courses in Spain and have said they are ‘targeting the rich through their golf courses’.

This comes just a day after activists attacked a golf course in France – even though the venue does not irrigate its course via water from the local groundwater table.

Extinction Rebellion said they had filled in holes under the cover of darkness in Barcelona, Madrid, Valencia, the Basque Country, Navarra and the Balearic Island of Ibiza to denounce “the waste of water during one of the worst droughts Europe has ever suffered”.

“Golf has no place in a world without water,” said a statement from the group.

Some activists blocked holes with cement and left banners reading: “Alert: drought! Golf closed for climate justice” while others filled the holes with seedlings.

“Just one hole of a golf course consumes more than 100,000 litres of water a day to maintain the surrounding green,” said the statement, citing figures from the Spanish NGO Ecologists In Action.

“In Spain, 437 golf courses are irrigated every day,” it said, claiming the quantity of water used represented “a consumption level higher than that of the populations of Madrid and Barcelona combined, for an entertainment enjoyed by barely 0.6 percent of the population”.

And it denounced “the irresponsibility and sheer cynicism of letting this type of elitist pastime continue as Spain dries up and the rural world loses millions due to the lack of water for their crops”.

In recent months golf courses in Malaga, Seville, Almeria, Cordoba and other parts of Madrid have also been under attack..

Extinction Rebellion said it was part of a series of international protests “targeting the richest one percent of the population” through their golf courses, private jets and high-end cars to make clear that “the rich and their leisure activities that waste essential resources are a luxury we cannot afford”.

Among its key demands, it is calling for “an immediate and democratically-agreed plan for water use, in which the watering of golf course greens is restricted”.

Last year a survey conducted by Golf Course Superintendents Association of America found that water usage at golf courses had dropped dramatically between 2005 and 2020.