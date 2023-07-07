High Legh to host England Deaf Golf event

England Deaf Golf is to host a free event at High Legh Golf Club to bring Cheshire’s deaf community, including children and adults, together to enjoy and experience golf.

According to recent estimates, 88,244 adults in Cheshire East are living with hearing loss, with 8,613 experiencing severe hearing loss. Additionally, there are 305 children in Cheshire East living with permanent hearing loss. Recognising the need to create opportunities for deaf individuals, England Deaf Golf and The Golf Group have organised a special event on July 26.

The morning event features a Family Golf morning, scheduled from 9:30am to 1pm, offering a range of activities tailored to all ages and abilities. Participants can challenge the goalkeeper, take advantage of free lessons on the driving range, join the Long Drive Championship, and experience the pressure putt challenge as seen on TV. Interpreters will be available to support communication, ensuring everyone can fully engage in the event.

In the afternoon, the UK’s first All for Golf Inclusivity Tournament will take place where disabled, abled bodied, pros, amateurs and non golfers will all come together to play a golf tournament. Amputee golfer, George Blackshaw, will be playing alongside deaf golfers, pros, grandparents with grandchildren and people who have never played golf before.

England Deaf Golf chairman, Rod Oaten, said “We are a volunteer-led organisation and as major events are complex projects that require a significant level of commitment, we are delighted to be working with The Golf Group to help realise our ambition to raise the bar with events that engage our community. The event will be delivered with the support of a team of deaf-led golf Activators who work as inspiring role models to all participants in the form of performing and visual skills, and together with spoken or sign language.”

Abi Owers, co-founder of The Golf Group stated, “We founded The Golf Group to create new ways to bring people to golf. After meeting England Golf in 2022 and being inspired by their work with the golf community, we wanted to organise an event specifically for deaf golfers and inspire those who have yet to try golf to give it a go.”

The morning event is open to people with hearing difficulties from all ages and abilities, whether individuals who have never picked up a golf club before or play regularly. It aims to be a fun-filled morning, uniting golf enthusiasts from the surrounding deaf communities.

The event is free and available for anyone with hearing loss to attend. To sign up for the event and secure your spot, please visit www.thegolfgroup.co.uk/edg.