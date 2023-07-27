KK&W opens London office

The club industry benchmark and award-winning executive search and consulting firm, KOPPLIN KUEBLER & WALLACE (KK&W), has opened an office in the United Kingdom.

The London office will include Michael Herd, who has been working in the golf and club industry for over a decade, and joins as head of international search and consulting.

“This is an incredible opportunity to partner with KK&W on the global stage,” he said. “I am honoured to be at the forefront of cultivating their international presence further, leveraging my skills to connect exceptional talent with clubs and resorts. Together, we will offer strategic guidance, enhance organisational performance, and drive long-term success for our esteemed clients and candidates.”

Primary markets of pursuit will be the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, mainland Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

Managing partner, Thomas B. Wallace III, CCM, CCE, ECM, added: “Formalising our expansion into international markets marks a momentous milestone in our company’s journey. We will continue to uphold our core values of integrity, education, respect, relevancy, quality, and fun, ensuring we build lasting relationships with partners, clients, and candidates worldwide.”