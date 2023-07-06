Origin named Harmonix UK distributor

Origin Amenity Solutions (OAS) has been named the UK partner and distributor of Harmonix Turf Defense, a revolutionary bio-control fungicide, for the natural control of disease in managed amenity turf.

This latest product addition further bolsters OAS’ extensive range of fungicides and nutritional disease control solutions. The partnership with manufacturer’s Envu, further reinforces OAS’ commitment to the amenity sector, providing its customers with new, innovative products and advice that enhances their integrated disease management programmes.

The first registered biological product of its kind, Harmonix Turf Defense answers the call from greenkeepers for sustainable options following synthetic product withdrawals and a growing desire for integrated fungicide programmes to manage turf in line with environmental aspirations. Perfect for the treatment of microdochium patch, dollar spot, anthracnose and more, Harmonix Turf Defense offers an effective solution against disease as part of a wider integrated approach.

Phil Logan, national account manager, Envu UK & Ireland comments: “Expectations for turf are shifting alongside environmental concerns, and with the end of synthetic products in sight, we are at the dawn of a new age. Biologicals are the future of turf disease management. Re-shaping turf management strategy is key and multi-site products like Harmonix Turf Defense offer a more economical and sustainable pathway as, longer-term, pathogens are less likely to become resistant to it. We have already achieved an impressive guaranteed efficacy level for a biological product with Harmonix Turf Defense.”

Peter Corbett, technical manager for Origin Amenity Solutions adds: “The launch and introduction of Harmonix Turf Defense is one I am delighted to be involved with, introducing biologicals into the fungicide sector is paving the way forward. We all have a lot to learn about the use of these products and how we can integrate them into reliable disease control programmes. Progress over the last few seasons has been very encouraging, that even with the expected reduction in synthetic fungicides we can create reliable disease management programmes that help our customers. We are proud to introduce bio-fungicides into the fine turf market.”

As a natural bio-control turf fungicide, Harmonix Turf Defense uses the power of a unique patented strain of bacterium, bacillus amyloliquefaciens. This works in direct contact with disease, using three active biological compounds from natural lipopeptides produced during fermentation.

The lipopeptide compounds are produced during the manufacturing process and are present in the finished product for instant activity when ready to spray.