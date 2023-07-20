Range Servant’s TeeBox used at BigShots

Range Servant UK is now in charge of all sales and service for the UK market. Please contact the UK team which looks forward to forging many successful relationships with clients in the future on 07342 758518 or rsuk@rangeservant.com.

If you have been following Range Servant’s journey, you will know that its TeeBox is currently being used at BigShots in London. After talks with a new client, it is pleased to announce that the TeeBox will be landing in Scotland later this year. The products are currently being manufactured at Range Servant’s Swedish headquarters ready to be installed at Melville Golf Centre in the coming months.

News: Range Servant is proud to welcome Hole Zero Golf to its network! Steve Wilkinson officially represents Range Servants’ portfolio of products to customers in the north-east of England. Steve has a well-known online presence and is already in the range space.

Range Servant is also excited to welcome Francesca Brindley, who will be heading up its marketing in the UK. Francesca has a golf background with her father Edward Tittensor, a PGA professional, teaching her from a young age. She also has graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London with a focus on communications. Currently, she is doing marketing for Hosted Socials as a freelance consultant.